JBS reduces hours for 15 Corowa staff days after $20 million investment

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 16 2023 - 9:45am, first published 9:44am
After speculation on Friday, July 14, JBS confirmed no job losses would follow a commitment of $20 million to upgrade Corowa's Rivalea piggery.
More than a dozen casual staff at Corowa's Rivalea piggery will have reduced hours in the same week a $20 million upgrade was announced for the site.

