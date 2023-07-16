Member for Murray Helen Dalton has called for the state government to take over management of Lake Wyangan following the events that left famously resilient carp struggling for oxygen.
The lake is currently under the purview of Griffith City Council, but with the links to motor neurone disease and blue-green algae already affecting the water quality and reputation of the lake, Mrs Dalton said that it would be better in the hands of the state government.
A spokesman for Mrs Dalton's office said that the push was not intended as an insult to Griffith City Council.
"They have the resources and ability to source expertise better than the local council. The council have given it a good go, it's not an insult ... The council has given it a good go, but it's a council not a scientific organisation or an expert," the spokesman said.
"The mayor even said that they're reaching out to people who know about the recent fish kill, and we're reaching out as well to the state government to take over the lake."
The Department of Primary Industries recently attributed the struggling carp to a cold snap in the region, as well as reduced flows into the system - and noted that while fish were in severe distress, relatively few actually died.
Mrs Dalton's spokesman said that the problem was even wider.
"People who have lived here for a long time, they recall the lake being an essential recreational zone and that's just no longer the case ... it's a loss for the town and the people," the spokesman said.
They added that they felt confident the state government would be on board for the idea - citing the Premier's previous comments that a reliable supply of clean water should be a "constitutionally-protected right".
"We can only politely ask, and we're hopeful of that given what the premier said and the recognition of the problem being beyond local government," the spokesman said.
"It's got to a stage where something wider and more intense is needed."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
