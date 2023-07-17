Two long-serving NSW Irrigation Council (IC) stalwarts were recognised with accolades earlier this month.
NSW IC executive officer, Iva Quarisa OAM, and former chair of Coleambally Irrigation, Trent Gardiner, received honourary delegate and life delegate awards at the NSW Irrigation Council's 40th anniversary dinner at the Whitton Malt House on July 5.
Ms Quarisa received an honorary award nominated by Murrumbidgee Groundwater recognising her 30 years of service and her recent 10 years of loyal and honest service as executive officer of Murrumbidgee Groundwater.
She received a second as a result of a nomination by Murrumbidgee Private Irrigators for her service to the industry, including with the NSW Department of Primary Industries and currently the Irrigation Research and Extension Committee.
"Iva has worked tirelessly to deliver valuable outcomes to improve farming operations, in particular irrigated agriculture where she received an OAM in 2020 for her services."
Ms Quarisa said she was 'blown away' with the recognition.
"There's a lot of people doing great things advocating for the irrigation industry and preserving the right to use water for the benefit of all Australians. I'm completely humbled," she said.
Former long-serving member of the Coleambally Irrigation Council, Trent Gardiner, was named life delegate by the organisation.
Mr Gardiner served as Coleambally Irrigation Council's delegate to the NSW Irrigators Council while serving as chairman.
"During his time as a dedicated supporter of NSWIC, he has placed emphasis on the importance of council being a united and effective organisation advocating the interests of NSW irrigators and our broader irrigation communities," Ms Miller said.
"During Richard Stott's term as chair of NSWIC, Trent was a valued deputy particularly as NSWIC worked to navigate through challenging issues with its members."
Mr Gardiner said his work has been made possible by the support those around him.
"I think an award like this is as much for the people who work behind the scenes - such as the wives, husbands and partners- as much as the person that receives it," Mr Gardiner said.
