The Rural
Home/News/Local News

A $13m government fund to tackle the rising feral pig problem

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated July 18 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Over the last 12 months, Local Land Services has culled more than 97,000 feral pigs. Picture: Supplied
Over the last 12 months, Local Land Services has culled more than 97,000 feral pigs. Picture: Supplied

The state government is ramping up efforts to tackle rising feral pig populations, providing an extra $8 million boost to help fund a new coordinated control program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby-Jane Charleston

Libby-Jane Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.