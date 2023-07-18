The Rural
Home/News/Local News

New Murray River bridge at Towong worth $10 million opened

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated July 19 2023 - 9:51am, first published 9:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE region's first new Murray River bridge, since Albury-Wodonga's freeway span opened in 2007, has been unveiled at Towong near Corryong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.