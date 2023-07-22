The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Chain Gate Cheviot stud's 'powerful' ewe earned her the win

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
July 22 2023 - 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chain Gate Cheviot stud principal Peter Simpson, Wagga Wagga, NSW, judge Gavin Wall and Norman McCrea, Chain Gate, with the champion and reserve champion Cheviot ewes. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Chain Gate Cheviot stud principal Peter Simpson, Wagga Wagga, NSW, judge Gavin Wall and Norman McCrea, Chain Gate, with the champion and reserve champion Cheviot ewes. Picture by Holly McGuinness

Both champion ram and ewe were described as a great representation of the Cheviot breed at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.