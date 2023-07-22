Both champion ram and ewe were described as a great representation of the Cheviot breed at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show on the weekend.
But according to judge, Gavin Wall, it was the ewe that stood out and deserved the supreme champion ribbon.
Chain Gate Cheviot stud principal Peter Simpson, Wagga Wagga, NSW, said it was always nice to be rewarded for their efforts with the Cheviot breed and felt his champion ewe's size and true-to-type Cheviot characteristics gave her an advantage against the other ewes on the day.
Chain Gate has been attending the ASWS for about 15 years and Mr Simpson plans to retain his winning ewe that runs with about 90 other ewes on his NSW farm.
Judge Gavin Wall said it was an impressive line up of Cheviots, but the ewe was "very powerful", and a very true-to-type Cheviot, which is what got her over the line against the others shown.
"At the end of the day you've got to go with the volume, true-to-type, the black points and I'm really happy with what was presented by the ewe," he said.
"There's been some very-good sheep here and it's really made me put my thinking cap on for a closer look at them.
"These broad-ribbon winners are certainly well worthy."
Champion Cheviot ram was awarded to Grand Ridge Cheviot stud, Seaview, owned by Rob Waddell.
Mr Wall said the champion ram was a good reflection of the breed, but they were just up against such a powerful ewe.
"Male and female are equal importance, if you've got one without the other you can't go anywhere," he said.
"Yes he was a little stronger in the wool but at her age the wool will get stronger.
"The ram has won his class as champion and has a lot of the characteristics you're looking for, but to decide the supreme champion you've got to make that decision against the other, and I'm really happy to hang my hat on that [champion ewe]."
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.