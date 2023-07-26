The Rural
What would Barbie look like if she was a wool grower?

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
Updated July 26 2023 - 11:22am, first published 11:11am
The Woolmark Company has used AI to generate an image of Woolgrower Barbie.
The Woolmark Company has tapped into the hype around the new Barbie movie, using artificial intelligence to generate designs for Woolgrower Barbie, a fashion forward producer championing her industry.

