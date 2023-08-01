Western Riverina livestock and property operators Ed and Iona Lilburne have brought their Hay Plains business under the Ray White Rural banner.
With 30 years' experience under their belt, the Lilburnes have built a thriving business through the livestock arm of their independent agency based in Hay.
Ed and Iona, who are renowned for their unwavering commitment to excellence and deep-rooted knowledge of livestock, agriculture and rural properties, are thrilled to align their business with Ray White Rural.
With a long-standing legacy in the area and a strong presence in the livestock sector, coupled with Ray White's reach, they are now able to offer an extensive network and a proven track record of success.
"We are incredibly excited to be joining the Ray White family," Mr Lilburne said.
"Their unmatched reputation in the industry, combined with their innovative technology and comprehensive marketing strategies, will enable us to better serve our clients and deliver exceptional results.
"We've both grown up in the district and our children grew up here. We're embedded in the community and we understand the district because we have that strong local knowledge."
Ed and Iona's livestock and rural property business will continue to serve the Hay Plains region and surrounding areas, offering a comprehensive range of services tailored to the unique needs of the rural community.
Ray White Rural managing director Stephen Nell congratulated the Lilburnes as he welcomed them aboard.
"We are delighted to have Ed and Iona Lilburne join the Ray White Rural network," he said.
"Their wealth of experience and strong ties within the agricultural community make them a perfect fit for our group.
"We look forward to supporting them as they continue to provide exceptional service and expertise to their clients under the Ray White Rural brand."
