The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Western Riverina agents Ed and Iona Lilburne bring Hay Plains businesses to Ray White Rural stable

Updated August 1 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 10:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ed and Iona Lilburne are now operating their livestock and property business under the Ray White Rural banner. Picture supplied
Ed and Iona Lilburne are now operating their livestock and property business under the Ray White Rural banner. Picture supplied

Western Riverina livestock and property operators Ed and Iona Lilburne have brought their Hay Plains business under the Ray White Rural banner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.