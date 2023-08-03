The Rural
Home/News/Local News

NSW Farmers want answers on eID tag tender costs

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
August 3 2023 - 2:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Clock ticking' on eID tag tender
'Clock ticking' on eID tag tender

NSW Farmers are calling on the federal government to step in to initiate the national tag tender to support the reduction of costs for the mandatory roll out of electronic identification (eID) scheme for sheep and goats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.