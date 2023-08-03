'Clock ticking' on eID tag tender

NSW Farmers are calling on the federal government to step in to initiate the national tag tender to support the reduction of costs for the mandatory roll out of electronic identification (eID) scheme for sheep and goats.
Sheep Producers Australia (SPA) are leading a tag tender project, funded solely by the group, and are looking at how a national tag tender procurement might work.
"The clock is ticking on the national traceability scheme," a NSW Farmers' spokesperson said.
"Farmers are telling us they're concerned that without significant action, the cost of production is going to go through the roof.
"We need to focus on getting more affordable tags, this is a principle all other SFOs agreed on at our meeting in Adelaide, and our policy is to have $1 tags for farmers."
The spokesperson said funding, if provided from the Commonwealth, needed to support whichever entity industry agrees should run a national tag tender.
"Time is running out - we need government to step in, which is why we have called on the NSW and Australian governments to initiate a national tag tender to support the reduction of NLIS eID device costs," the spokesperson said.
SPA CEO Bonnie Skinner said it initiated a national eID tag procurement project to assist producers consider industry-led options for tag procurement, in support of the national implementation timeline of January 1, 2025.
Ms Skinner said phase one of the project was received in late February 2023 and SPA had initiated further work as phase two of the project, which will include extensive stakeholder consultation with SPA's members and key stakeholders.
"SPA would welcome support from the federal government in undertaking the tag procurement project, this needs to be a collaborative undertaking between industry and the government," she said.
The report and stakeholder engagement will inform the next steps. The objective of the project is to evaluate sustainable models that would ensure all sheep producers had access to equitably priced tags from multiple suppliers across Australia.
"The cost of tags is critical to the overall value proposition and supporting producers with transitional assistance is crucial to ensure a timely transition with high participation and compliance rates," she said.
The Land put questions to federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt's office but instead a department of agriculture spokesperson responded saying: "practical implementation measures, including the cost of and requirements for tags, rest with states and territories, as the primary regulators of traceability, and with industry".
"We understand industry, including SPA, have been exploring options to reduce tag costs," the spokesperson said.
"Questions regarding implementation support arrangements, including any jurisdictional incentive schemes, should be directed to the relevant state or territory agriculture department."
