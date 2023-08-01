The Rural
Wagga Show opens entries into Young Woman of The Year, Rural Achievers competitions

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
August 1 2023
Wagga Show Society head steward Kate Webster is hoping to see Wagga youth put their hands up for Young Woman of The Year. Picture by Ash Smith
Those looking to learn life skills and become more involved in the community are being urged to enter this year's Wagga Show competitions.

