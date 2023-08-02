Why remote learning works for students

Are you contemplating tertiary study? Whether you're fresh out of high school or mature-aged, it's such an exciting time. Studying is the best way you can set yourself up for a stellar career, with success and wealth ahead of you.



It's also worth it for the sheer joy of learning, networking with other students, developing critical thinking, analysis and problem-solving skills and broadening your intellectual horizons. So, if you're considering some study - congratulations, there's so much ahead of you.

With all that said, you might be wondering if you should get your MBA online or study something else remotely compared to attending a university in person. This informative article will share what remote learning is, why it works for students - and why it's a viable option for your tertiary study endeavours. Read on to discover more.

What is remote learning?

Remote learning is when you can complete a degree entirely remotely. All your lectures are held online, as either live-streamed events or pre-recorded by your lecturer or professor. The same applies to tutorial groups via video conferencing technology such as Zoom.

In addition, you'll have access to the university's libraries and journal databases, and you'll need to complete all your assignments from home using your computer. An entirely remote course has no on-campus requirements at all, although some institutions offer hybrid degrees with a mix of remote and on-campus activities.

The benefits of remote learning for students

Now, let's discuss why remote learning works for students. You'll see that there are many benefits but not heaps of drawbacks.

Remote learning is flexible

The great thing about remote learning is the flexibility of it. Instead of having to be on campus at a specific time and either driving there and paying for parking or catching a train or a bus for a long while, you can simply log on from home and learn.



This frees up so much time for other things that matter. For instance, the time you save can be spent working a job to provide some much-needed income while studying. You can also use the free time to catch up on chores, run errands, or take care of life administration tasks such as health appointments or paperwork.

Furthermore, if you're a mature-aged student with kids, you can base your learning around your home life. For instance, you can schedule your study times when your kids are at daycare or in school and still be able to drop them off and pick them up without sacrificing your study.

Digital learning resources

Rather than having to buy piles of textbooks (which are pretty expensive) or loan books from the university's library, remote learning offers entirely digital resources. You can access all your learning material online and read it using a tablet or your computer. There's no need to pay for printing or copying at the uni, as everything is available at the push of a button. You can access it anywhere - from home, at a local cafe, at your parent's house or even on a road trip down the coast.

No social anxiety

If you're an anxious person, the thought of travelling to campus to interact in person can be enough to trigger a mini meltdown. This can be crippling for those with anxiety disorders, who would otherwise be capable students. Remote learning is perfect if you suffer from anxiety, as you can relax at home with all your comforts and dial into your classes without worrying about how you look or come across.

Completely accessible

Remote learning is entirely accessible. For instance, if you have a physical disability, you don't have to worry about getting to campus if the campus is wheelchair accessible or suitable for your needs. You can learn online, at home, without any barriers to accessibility. This also applies to neurodiverse students, who might suffer from sensory overload on campus but can effectively study well at home with their own tools to regulate and concentrate.

Learn at your own pace

An excellent benefit to remote learning, especially a course with pre-recorded lectures, is that you can learn at your own pace. You can set your own hours of study, which with some discipline, can be a perfect solution for balancing other aspects of your life.



This is perfect for those with different learning styles that don't cope well with a fast-paced, set schedule of lectures, tutorials and assignments. With a regular learning schedule and some practice, you can progress through your degree quickly without the stress of strict timetables.

You'll build skills for the workforce

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the landscape of work forever. Many roles are now fully remote or hybrid, with days at home and days in the office. By studying remotely, you're building skills for remote or hybrid roles as you learn to manage your time, complete assignments, learn new content and adapt to the changing work landscape.

Learn in a safe environment

If you have chronic health issues or are immunocompromised and risk a dangerous infection if you venture out in public, remote learning is the perfect way to get qualified without risking your health. You can maintain a safe, hygienic environment at home where you can guarantee infection prevention and mitigation.

A remote study summary