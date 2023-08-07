Charles Sturt University researchers are calling for input from industry stakeholders to understand the perception and attitude towards abortion in cattle to better align the needs of producers with those of veterinarians.
Fifth-year veterinary science student Taylor Drayton, Wagga Wagga, is currently completing the study as part of her honours thesis.
Ms Drayton is interested in increasing the understanding of the views of farmers and veterinarians regarding knowledge, perception and attitude towards abortion in cattle within Australasia.
Her aim is to better align the needs, expectations and perceptions of producers with those of veterinarians.
Ms Drayton said the outcomes of the study could have a positive effect on multiple facets of the industry.
"Dependent on the results we find from the survey, some potential benefits include increased understanding of the farmers' perception of abortion investigation, for example, how much they are willing to pay, what level they view as a problem, their definition of abortion and what they want to achieve from an investigation," she said.
"This would then have the potential to improve the communication between farmers and veterinarians, with the hope this improves the farmers' and veterinarians' perceptions and willingness to undertake abortion investigations."
Ms Drayton said there was currently limited research on abortion investigation in Australasia, and although literature reports indicated a definition for abortion, there was a lack of knowledge about what producers view as abortion.
A study conducted in the United Kingdom showed a disconnect between producers and veterinarians, leading to veterinarians not being as proactive about having conversations with producers about abortion.
"This study will aim to see if a similar disconnect is occurring in Australia," Ms Drayton said.
Ms Drayton is being co-supervised by Veterinary Epidemiology senior lecturer Dr Jennifer Manyweathers and Theriogeneology and Production Animal Group Associate Professor Dr Allan Gunn.
Both producers and veterinarians are invited to take part in an anonymous online survey.
There is a separate survey for producers and veterinarians so researchers ask that participants ensure they complete the relevant survey to their chosen field.
