A Riverina stud has dominated the Interbreed competition at this year's Sheepvention alongside a Victorian-based breeder.
Poll Dorset, Charollais and White Suffolk stud Rene, based in Culcairn, took home the supreme shortwool ewe and ram ribbons for their Poll Dorset entries.
Stud principal Scott Mitchell said it was an honour to win both ribbons, as he only began showing in competition two years ago.
"I'm over the moon and we came down here with high expectations, and winning the ribbons today outdid the expectations that you could get," he said.
Mr Mitchell said the experience of attending Sheepvention was beneficial and speaking to other Poll Dorset breeders was a major highlight.
"Poll Dorset sheep are not only dominant here in Hamilton but all over Australia, and when you have many judges from different breeds putting us up there in quality, that really starts resonating to you, and tells you that you are doing the right thing," he said.
"Makes you really feel good about the direction you are heading."
Mr Mitchell said that receiving the grand champion ribbon for his Charollais entrants in the pen of three rams catelgory was a "massive achievement" for the stud.
"The Charollais really did shine today, and really is great for us, with it being a really young breed," he said.
Jackson Farming based in Moyston, Vic, were winners in the longwool competition, in both the grand champion ewe and ram competitions for their Border Leicester entries.
Jackson Farming stud co-principal Ross Jackson said it topped off a great winter for the stud.
"We really have had a great run here and in Bendigo at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, so very happy with how things have gone for us," Mr Jackson said.
Mr Jackson said he is focused on heading to the Royal Adelaide Show before preparing for his on-property sale in October.
In the heritage breeds, the Hampshire Down breed had success in the shortwool competitions, with Glenelg stud, Lancefield, Vic, taking out the shortwool grand champion ewe ribbon, while Aurora Park Hampshire Down stud, Saint Helens Plains, Vic, won the supreme shortwool ram ribbon.
Willow Drive based in Grassmere, Vic, was crowned the longwool grand champion ram and ewe for their English Leicester entries, and claimed the overall supreme exhibit for heritage breeds.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
