7 low maintenance indoor plants for beginners

Plants are a necessary component of any well-rounded interior design. A house without plants feels sterile, barren, and a bit lifeless. It's amazing what a little greenery can do to uplift the general atmosphere and spirit of your home.



If you're new to plants and have little or no experience caring for them, you may be hesitant to introduce them into your house. But you've come to the right place. In this article we cover a few of the best house plants for newbies. They're easy to care for and tend to thrive even when they're neglected for long periods of time (not that you should neglect them). Of course, they're also nice to look at.

Without further ado, we give you the seven best indoor plants-and trees-for beginners (also for people who are just too busy and/or forgetful to give higher maintenance plants the attention they need). These plants also make for great gifts.

Jade plant

Jade plants are very common and you've no doubt seen them in the homes of your family or friends. Its scientific name is Crassula ovata. The leaves of a jade are compact and thick with a slightly glossy appearance. Jade plants need lots of sunlight, so ensure you keep them near a sunny window. And be careful not to overwater them; keep the soil moist but not soaked. Properly cared for, a jade plant can grow to be 1.5 metres or taller.

Money tree

The money tree is native to Latin America, where they can grow to be 20 metres tall. But don't worry. As a house plant, they're limited to about two metres. So yes, this is a tree, but a very small one that does not require you to, say, compare online freight quotes for delivery. Like jade plants, money trees need a lot of indirect sunlight. They're sturdy and tall with braided trunks and leaves that combine to make a dome-like shape.

Chinese evergreen

The Chinese evergreen, also known as the Philippine evergreen, has broad, long leaves that are two-toned, with sections of white in the centre. It requires very little attention in order to thrive long-term. The right amount of sunlight depends on the shade of its leaves: plants with fairer leaves need more light than those with darker leaves. Give it a thorough watering a few times per week.

Aloe vera

You're probably familiar with aloe vera already, even if you've never seen the plant. The water in aloe vera plants has a number of health benefits; it is commonly sold in the form of a topical gel that can be used to treat burns and other skin conditions. By growing your own aloe vera you can get the water straight from the source, bypassing the process of ordering an aloe product online and having it delivered by one of the courier services Melbourne.

Indoors, aloe vera likes plenty of sunlight but, as a desert plant species, it does not need much water. Keep it near a bright window and water it once every two weeks, making sure the soil is dry before rewatering.

Snake plant

Another succulent, the snake plant is ideal for first-time plant parents. In spite of its name, the leaves of a snake plant don't exactly resemble snakes. Their leaves are broad and long, and they grow more or less straight upwards. Their alternative name is mother-in-law's-tongue, presumably owing to their sharp, spear-like tips. Care for your snake plant by giving it lots of indirect sunlight and a very small amount of water. Check to ensure that the soil is completely dry before giving it a drink. You may only need to water your snake plant once a month.

String of pearls

Curio rowleyanus, or string of pearls, is a succulent plant whose round leaves, as its name indicates, resemble strings of green pearls or beads. They proliferate quickly and spill over the edges of their planter, which makes them a fantastic hanging plant. String of pearls requires a combination of direct and indirect sunlight. As for water, you should give it a drink once a week, possibly once a fortnight. Flattened leaves (they should be spherical) are a sign that you're not watering enough.

English ivy