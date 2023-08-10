Taking advantage of hybrid vigour Advertising Feature

Andrew, Hennie and Tom Hicks with their trophies from the 2023 NSW Feedlot Steer Trial. Their composite cows are in the background. Picture supplied

By focusing on measurable economic traits, Hicks Beef bulls have gained a lot of traction over the past 25 years. They use the strengths of different breeds to complement each other to make a genetic package better than the originals.

Lamb producers originally had the jump on beef producers as they had the benefit of Lambplan, which has all breeds of sheep being compared on the same database.

However, Hicks Beef can now select genetics from different breeds, using International Genetics Solutions (IGS). This is a multi-breed performance database of over 20,000,000 records that directly compares breeds.



IGS is now used by the Australian Shorthorn, Simmental and Gelbvieh Associations, so Hicks Beef bulls can be directly compared.

IGS also gives the benefit that all Hicks Beef figures are genomically enhanced, giving us extremely accurate progeny figures. All bulls are also genetically tested for polled-ness, and coat colour, to give buyers 100 per cent confidence.

Hicks Beef have competed in the NSW Feedlot Steer Trial for 14 years, and have consistently ranked at the top of the competition, with a win again this year. The competition of 480 steers in teams of five, has all breeds represented. The trial combines weight gain and carcass data, complete with the profitability of the team to the feedlot.

The great thing about having four breeds in a composite program is that it locks in 75 per cent of the maximum hybrid vigour, giving a 17 per cent output advantage on pure breds.



The advantage of maternal heterosis (hybrid vigour) is the increase in production above that of the average of the parent breed. This is seen in maternal ability, reproduction longevity, calf survivability, kilos of calves weaned, and younger age of puberty.