Respected Wagga stock agent Bernard Noonan remembered

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
August 10 2023 - 10:00am
Lifelong stock agent and MTC life member Bernard (Bernie) Noonan passed away late last month. Picture contributed
A respected Wagga stock agent is being remembered as a loving husband and a great father following his recent passing.

