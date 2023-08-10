Sixty years ago, on the Monaro, Onslow started breeding Stud cattle.
From then on, through until today the emphasis has always been to breed functional commercial type cattle.
To achieve these objectives for clients Onslow has selected for fertility, length of body, size, consistency of type and quality, plus milk in the females.
There are three main factors determining the price of steers. These are weight, quality and numbers.
For Onslow those selection traits have continued through until today.
That consistency of Onslow bulls has been brought out by client's cattle topping sales at Powrana, Tasmania, by Nigel Campbell this year at $1,830 for six to seven month old steer calves and $1,420 for his champion pen of heifers.
Again, both Nigel's steers and heifers topping the sale for a number of years.
Barry and Lyn Tozer topped the Monaro Calf sales at Cooma and Phillip and Robyn Reid topped the heifer section this year.
At Yass, Guy Milson and his neighbours, the Crawford Family both sold their steers for over $1,400.
Also at Yass, Onslow client's heifers were sought after with a modest premium.
Other clients have sold their offspring for creditable results, especially considering the current market.
It is interesting to note Onslow has clients involved in the processing, distribution and feedlot sectors and all of them have said not to change the type as it is becoming harder to find Angus cattle that they like and need.
The feedback that they've heard mentioned several times now is that clients are coiming back to Onslow to get some weight back into their cattle after chasing other figures.
"We believe in breeding balanced cattle, selected on phenotype, raw data and technology provided from good people," Doug Tozer said.
This year Onslow will offer 50 industry type bulls at affordable prices on Tuesday September 12, 2023.
Contact Doug Tozer for further details by calling 0427 404 335 or by email, office@onslowpastoral.com.au
Crawford Angus is situated in the hills of Tumorrama via Tumut NSW.
They will be hosting their seventh annual spring bull sale on Friday September 15, 2023, commencing on property at 1pm. This year will see 44 quality bulls up for sale with a high percentage of heifer bull options.
The stud was formed by the late Bruce Graham in 1990 and has since been continued on by Bruce's three sons Luke, Mark and Adam Graham.
Crawford Angus take great pride in their cattle and focus heavily on the commercial buyer. They aim to have good structured, well-muscled cattle with carcass attributes. All cattle run with sheep under foot in a commercially run family operation.
In the last 12 months Crawford have invested heavily in new genetics through artificial insemination, embryo transfer and purchasing of three new sires; Wartara Safekeeping, Alpine Rip Wheeler and Hillview Sam.
"At Crawford we do everything in our power to ensure the bulls fertlity is at its highest standard. All bulls have been assessed by a BBSE and passed a morphology exam, producers should only consider using bulls that have had this done. This is critical in ensuring bulls are capable of achieving desired levels of conceptions within the joining period," Luke said.
The sale will again be interfaced through AuctionsPlus and they welcome all enquires. Call Luke Graham on 0499 564 663.
Breed diversification has cemented Injemira Beef Genetics' place at the forefront of the Australian seedstock industry.
For decades, the business has enjoyed tremendous success through their poll Hereford seedstock and commercial beef lines, but a strong client demand has seen them build an Angus seedstock herd over the last ten years.
Not only has it continued the tradition for Injemira quality and performance, but clients are delighted.
Marc Greening is the principal of Injemira and says that while they have diversified in terms of cattle breeds, building a breeding program, not just genetics, is what they do best.
The Angus sale held annually in August, and the poll Hereford sale every February, is a perfect fit.
"We are not your traditional stud operators," Mr Greening said.
"Seedstock production is not just selling a bull, it is selling a whole program.
"Our breeding decisions are dictated by real world commercial reality alone, based off our commercial program turning off up to 2000 steers and heifers annually for Australia's lucrative grass fed markets.
"Whilst we have strong EBV data and recording in our Angus herd that is not all you need in order to really satisfy clients, bull longevity and market suitability is key," Mr Greening explained.
Clients Andrew and Anna Watson from Bungowannah NSW have been using Injemira Angus bulls for nine years in their extensive breeding operation.
"We are delighted in the bulls from Injemira," Mr Watson said.
"They not only put real money-making attributes into the herd but the bulls just last.
"We actually still have a bull that is rising nine year old in the paddock and going strong".
The Injemira Angus sale will be held on Tuesday August 22 on property at Kiloran in Book Book via Wagga Wagga.
Catalogued are 52 Angus sires and 90 commercial heifers with calves at foot to be sold in pen lots of 10-20 head.
Wagga Wagga based AusFarm Nutrition Products (ANP) are leaders in ruminant nutrition innovation.
ANP have been working with cattle and sheep producers for almost two decades to boost the productivity and the profitability of extensive grazing systems.
Recently, the ANP technical innovation team has focussed on the role of effective magnesium supplementation in increasing production and lowering losses due to grass tetany in high performing cattle.
Grass tetany is associated with low blood magnesium in lactating cows and is one of the leading causes of cow mortality in south-eastern Australia, estimated to cost $13.7 million in lost production annually according to Meat and Livestock Australia's priority list of endemic diseases for the red meat industry, as updated in 2022.
In other classes of cattle, low blood magnesium can significantly impact productivity when grazing green feed.
GRDC's 2012 review of the use and potential for dual-purpose crops involving cattle found that effective magnesium supplementation can significantly boost feed conversion efficiency and liveweight gain.
ANP's chief nutritionist and managing director, Dr Paul Meggison, stresses the importance of magnesium and why supplementation is important.
"Magnesium can become deficient quickly if forages don't provide it effectively," Dr Meggison said.
"This is common in grazing crops and lush green pastures during the cooler months," he continued.
"Magnesium is important for many functions within ruminants and has a major role in nerve function and energy metabolism," he explained.
"Providing cattle with essential minerals, vitamins and trace elements in a supplement that encourages little and often consumption is the most effective way to manage deficiencies."
Dr Meggison is extremely excited to launch ANP's BoviMag range.
StockMins-BoviMag is a magnesium supplement for cattle, and StockMins-BoviMag Plus is a green feed supplement for growing cattle.
"It's always exciting to launch new products and help farmers produce the best meat, fibre and milk in the world," Dr Meggison said.
"The StockMins-BoviMag range just provides more tools in the toolbox that can help achieve peak performance and maximise profitability."
Don't wait until it's too late for your herd.
Call AusFarm Nutrition Products today on 0412 048 055 or find your local ANP distributor at ausfarmnutrition.com and get the most out of your cattle production systems this season with the new StockMins-BoviMag range.
With 74 years of Poll Hereford Breeding, the Schipp family of Doodle Cooma poll Herefords invite new and existing clients to contact them for white face bulls this spring.
The Hereford breed is making a strong comeback as producers increasingly recognise the outstanding production off grass combined with a quality carcass, a quiet temperament and a breed that can be used in straight breeding or herds for cross breeding.
Doodle Cooma have always recognised these traits and have dedicated building these into the bulls they sell.
Schipps Red Angus speak for themselves. Easy doing, an outstanding grass-fed breed with quiet temperament.
New and exciting bloodlines have Schipps at the leading edge of the breed for performance and carcass traits.
The red Angus is finding its place in Australia's cattle industry as it is functional breed with good heat tolerance and productivity in the paddock. They can be crossed successfully with any other breed and improve the progeny.
As they sell bulls for this spring season, "we recognise the cattle markets have retracted quite a bit and so we have adjusted our prices accordingly to make the bulls affordable and great value for money," Daryl Schipp said.
If you're interested you should contact Daryl on 0427 227590, Adam on 0458 394288 or Zoe 0447 412 677 to arrange an inspection at a time that suits you.
There are some key drivers behind successful beef production, according to cattle farmer Steven Scott from Scotts Angus.
Breeding animals with good temperament and calving ease are two non-negotiables. The other is ensuring you've got your stocking rates right and are maximising the consumption and regrowth of that invaluable and harvestable product - grass.
"In a beef system you want to, one, grow as much grass as you can, two, turn that grass into as much red meat as you can, and three, sell that red meat for as much as you can," Steven said.
"That all sounds simple, but number one and number three you have little to some control over; however, it's number two where you have the most control."
In addition to a cropping program, Scotts Angus run around 1000 cows on their 2380 hectares.
They work on the basis that profitability can be broken down into segments with five per cent determined by carcase traits, 10 percent on growth rates, 25 per cent on fertility, and 55 per cent by the stocking rate.
"What we do, and encourage our clients to do, is focus on their operation proportionally to those brackets.
"One of the best ways to do that is run your cattle in big mobs and move them fairly regularly."
The Scotts will move a mob of 150 to 200 cows or 200 to 500 weaners once or twice a week.
"There is a labour cost to all that and to make that easier the two areas of bull selection we focus on are temperament and calving ease. When you've got big numbers and weight in your paddocks you don't want unpredictability; you want your animal to walk, eat and ruminate, and you want them to do it in a slow and controlled manner. In addition, you want your cow and calf to be back up on their feet, re-engaged with the rest of the herd as quickly as possible so that they can continue the rotation of paddocks."
He says the amount of money that can be made, or forgone, by not getting your stocking rates where they should be - and matching that with pasture production - is quite significant.
Reiland Angus will be having their spring bull sale on Friday September 1.
The Lucas family at Killimicat Station, Tumut, say they are proud to be offering well credentialed, herd improving sires.
The 1800 strong Angus cow herd are run in truly commercial hill conditions that impose a higher selection on structural soundness than most other seed stock herds.
There is a strong representation of bulls that are suitable for both heifers and cow joining so buyers have ample choice when assessing bull purchase options.
Offspring of the top 1 per cent marbling bulls of Rock Momentous Q8 and Reiland Plymouth P960 are well represented in this spring sale, along with Beastmode bloodlines.
62 rising two year old bulls are being offered along with 16 elite rising 17 month old sires.
Notable genetic standout is Lot 6 by Esslemont Quokka with an impressive +14.5 eyemuscle, positive fat and to 20 per cent IMF at +3.0. Yearling sires of Lot 27 by Beastmode with low birth to +155, 600 Day growth and Lot 26 has possibly one of the most impressive data set of any bulls in the eastern state bull sales with top 3 per cent in all indexes.
Catalogues are available online and from selling agents of Elders, Nutrien and Ray White.
This year marks the 97th year of the Graham family successfully breeding Angus cattle in the South West Slopes of NSW.
Run by Bill and Shauna Graham and daughter Georgia, the Bongongo herd is comprised of 2000 stud and commercial females, a quality cow herd, and the important backbone to the proven Bongongo Angus genetics.
Fertility traits and lower mature cow size have been the focus for many generations. This, coupled with the early adoption of performance and DNA testing, as well as extensive artificial insemination and embryo transfer programs across the herd has enabled continual genetic gain. This in turn is seen in their clients' herds.
Bongongo Angus is renowned for breeding Angus bulls for the commercial producer that are structurally correct, lower birthweight, negative gestation length, calving ease positive with early growth, muscling and marbling and overall a quiet temperament.
The bulls are run under commercial conditions in large contemporary groups, resulting in lasting power and purchaser confidence that these bulls will be ready to perform in a range of environments.
100 bulls are up for sale in the Bongongo annual spring on-property bull sale on Wednesday September 27. It will be held at Riverview and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Additionally, an open day will be held on Friday September 22.
In the upcoming sale there are some impressive sons by Australian sires including KO Beast Mode P117, Bongongo Be Quick Q227, Landfall New Ground N90, Murdeduke Quarterback Q011, Bongongo P212 and others.
Of note are sons by KO Beast Mode P117 who showcase overall consistency, muscling, and excellent figures.
Another special mention is for sons by Bongongo Be Quick Q227, a top indexing bull in the Angus breed with top 2 per cent EMA, top 1 per cent IMF and structurally very sound. His progeny continues to stand out with performance data to match.
Both are exciting stud sires to watch.
By focusing on measurable economic traits, Hicks Beef bulls have gained a lot of traction over the past 25 years. They use the strengths of different breeds to complement each other to make a genetic package better than the originals.
Lamb producers originally had the jump on beef producers as they had the benefit of Lambplan, which has all breeds of sheep being compared on the same database.
However, Hicks Beef can now select genetics from different breeds, using International Genetics Solutions (IGS). This is a multi-breed performance database of over 20,000,000 records that directly compares breeds.
IGS is now used by the Australian Shorthorn, Simmental and Gelbvieh Associations, so Hicks Beef bulls can be directly compared.
IGS also gives the benefit that all Hicks Beef figures are genomically enhanced, giving us extremely accurate progeny figures. All bulls are also genetically tested for polled-ness, and coat colour, to give buyers 100 per cent confidence.
Hicks Beef have competed in the NSW Feedlot Steer Trial for 14 years, and have consistently ranked at the top of the competition, with a win again this year. The competition of 480 steers in teams of five, has all breeds represented. The trial combines weight gain and carcass data, complete with the profitability of the team to the feedlot.
The great thing about having four breeds in a composite program is that it locks in 75 per cent of the maximum hybrid vigour, giving a 17 per cent output advantage on pure breds.
The advantage of maternal heterosis (hybrid vigour) is the increase in production above that of the average of the parent breed. This is seen in maternal ability, reproduction longevity, calf survivability, kilos of calves weaned, and younger age of puberty.
The acceptance of Hicks Beef cattle has been reflected in the rapidly increasing demand for Hicks Beef progeny by meat processors for their carcass quality, and the growth in demand from commercial producers who recognise the advantages of bulls that breed fertile, functional cattle.