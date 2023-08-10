Continual genetic gain in the herd Advertising Feature

Bongongo P212 is a proven sire producing outstanding calves for Bongongo's clients. Picture supplied

This year marks the 97th year of the Graham family successfully breeding Angus cattle in the South West Slopes of NSW.



Run by Bill and Shauna Graham and daughter Georgia, the Bongongo herd is comprised of 2000 stud and commercial females, a quality cow herd, and the important backbone to the proven Bongongo Angus genetics.



Fertility traits and lower mature cow size have been the focus for many generations. This, coupled with the early adoption of performance and DNA testing, as well as extensive artificial insemination and embryo transfer programs across the herd has enabled continual genetic gain. This in turn is seen in their clients' herds.

Bongongo Angus is renowned for breeding Angus bulls for the commercial producer that are structurally correct, lower birthweight, negative gestation length, calving ease positive with early growth, muscling and marbling and overall a quiet temperament.



The bulls are run under commercial conditions in large contemporary groups, resulting in lasting power and purchaser confidence that these bulls will be ready to perform in a range of environments.

100 bulls are up for sale in the Bongongo annual spring on-property bull sale on Wednesday September 27. It will be held at Riverview and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.



Additionally, an open day will be held on Friday September 22.



In the upcoming sale there are some impressive sons by Australian sires including KO Beast Mode P117, Bongongo Be Quick Q227, Landfall New Ground N90, Murdeduke Quarterback Q011, Bongongo P212 and others.



Of note are sons by KO Beast Mode P117 who showcase overall consistency, muscling, and excellent figures.



Another special mention is for sons by Bongongo Be Quick Q227, a top indexing bull in the Angus breed with top 2 per cent EMA, top 1 per cent IMF and structurally very sound. His progeny continues to stand out with performance data to match.

