The Rural
Home/News/Local News

World's oldest cowboy, Cootamundra's Bob Holder, makes historic comeback at Mt Isa Rodeo

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 17 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of Mount Isa Rodeo's youngest competitors, Tooma's Katie Pierce, 8, with the world's oldest and Cootamundra cowboy Bob Holder, 92, who competed with her great-grandfather. Picture contributed
One of Mount Isa Rodeo's youngest competitors, Tooma's Katie Pierce, 8, with the world's oldest and Cootamundra cowboy Bob Holder, 92, who competed with her great-grandfather. Picture contributed

The world's oldest cowboy and Riverina man Bob Holder has received a special honour from the prime minister as he returned to one of Australia's premier rodeo events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.