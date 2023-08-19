The 2023 Rice Industry Awards celebrated one of the region's major exports and showcased the latest innovations in rice production and irrigation, with two Griffith ricegrowers named growers of the year.
Robert and April Andreazza from Wilbriggie were awarded the C23 SunRice Grower of the Year award for 2023 - recognising their ongoing efforts in sustainability, advocacy and passion for both their own paddies and the wider industry.
"It's important to recognise the best of the best, and Robert and April's farm shows innovation and is focused on sustainability practices," said Peter McDonnell from Rice Extension.
"Rob's love for farming rice is apparent in every conversation you have with him. He and April are very deserving winners, and assets to SunRice and the wider industry."
Iva Quarisa OAM, the Executive Officer for IREC and one of the judges who decided on the Andreazzas, said there were several things that set their farm apart.
"We were very impressed with the Andreazza's farm operations and efficiency improvements. For example, in one paddock they've gone from 15 bays down to six bays - improving water and agronomic efficiencies ... Robert and April are also innovative, passionate, and proud to quality food producers," she said.
The Andreazzas said it was a 'humbling' experience.
"It's wonderful to be recognised by the industry for doing what we do as a matter of course every day. It is very humbling because there are a lot of growers out there doing the same as us," they said.
"We feel very supported by the structure of the rice industry, there aren't many industries which have this level of support ... It makes for a very reliable part of our farming business."
The award comes with a $2500 bonus to help further expand and develop their business as well as an automatic nomination for the Australian Farmer of the Year Award, announced later this year.
