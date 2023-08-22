The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Murrumbidgee Field Naturalists are hosting a special walk around Scenic Hill to enjoy the blooming flowers

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 23 2023 - 9:43am, first published August 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture file
Picture file

Murrumbidgee Field Naturalists will be hosting a special pre-springtime walk on and around Scenic Hill, taking in the beauty of nature and teaching eager nature-lovers about the wildflowers that can be spotted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.