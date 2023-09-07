Repeat buyers put a floor at last Friday's offering by Garry and Catherine Armstrong, Deepdene Poll Dorsets, Narrandera, when they penned 105 rams for the stud's 27th annual sale.
Long-term clients who purchased replacement rams in volume also underpinned the sale, which had full clearance for an average price of $2132.
The top price at $2700 was paid by long-time supporter of Deepdene genetics, prime lamb producer Chris Wilson, Ovi, Wantabadgery.
Mr Wilson bought four rams at that price, and although he held back at the start of the sale because he wanted to see how it would go considering the current state of the lamb market, he did secure his requirements.
"I can't afford not to be buying rams this year because it would hurt in years to come when I would need more and the price might be higher," he said.
"I am happy with these prices and it did show there still is confidence in producing prime lambs."
Mr Wilson said it was about averaging his sale lambs over the season, not just getting a top price for one draft.
"Rams are the cheapest stock on my place and I want to have the best I can afford," he said.
"The better rams breed the better lambs for yield and carcase shape.
"I've been selling my store lambs to a repeat buyer for many years."
His top ram's scanned figures performed by StockScan, indicated six millimetre fat, 37.73 square centimetre eye muscle area and Index 1349.
The meat index is based on the EMA width, eye muscle depth and fat measurements adjusted for age.
The indicated index is what it would have been for the ram at eight months of age.
Deepdene studmaster Garry Armstrong was very happy with the sale result.
''The better end of the prime lambs are selling well and are still making the most money," he said.
"It indicates prime lamb producers who are buying the top end of the terminal sires are keeping ahead.
"Those producers with the better genetics will always come through the tough times."
Volume buyers included Ruby Park Pastoral Co, Collingullie, who bought 11 to a $2200 top price, Ivanhoff Farming, Grong Grong, who selected nine rams to $2300 and GJ and JA Menzies, Matong, who took eight home for a top price of $2600.
The auction was settled by Nutrien, Narrandera, with Peter Cabot, wielding the gavel.
