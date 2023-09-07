The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Full clearance for Armstrongs' Deepdene Poll Dorset annual sale

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
September 7 2023 - 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dom O'Mahoney, Nutrien Narrandera, buyer Chris Wilson, vendor Garry Armstrong, Deepdene Poll Dorsets, Narrandera, Ryan Burden and Jaiden Burke, Nutrien.
Dom O'Mahoney, Nutrien Narrandera, buyer Chris Wilson, vendor Garry Armstrong, Deepdene Poll Dorsets, Narrandera, Ryan Burden and Jaiden Burke, Nutrien.

Repeat buyers put a floor at last Friday's offering by Garry and Catherine Armstrong, Deepdene Poll Dorsets, Narrandera, when they penned 105 rams for the stud's 27th annual sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.