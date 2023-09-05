The Rural
Reiland Angus spring bull sale tops at $36,000 with 94 per cent clearance

By Kim Woods
Updated September 5 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 11:33am
Judy and Graham Houston, Houston Pastoral, Burrowye, with the top price bull at $36,000, Reiland Titanic T161, at the Reiland spring bull sale. Picture supplied
Marbling, positive fat and eye muscle were the traits in demand from commercial beef producers at the Reiland Angus 2023 spring bull sale on September 1 with prices topping at $36,000.

Local News

