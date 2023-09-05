Repeat client Proudford Agricultural Company, Narrawa, NSW, outlaid the second top price of $26,000 for Reiland Tyson T901, a yearling son of Baldridge Beast Mode B074 ranking top 2 per cent for 400-day weight and top 3 per cent for 600-day growth at +155kg. Reiland Angus retained a 50 per cent semen and marketing rights. The Proudford family purchased a further two bulls to a top of $10,000.