The Rural
Home/News/Local News

48th Riverina Wine Show judging to commence at Yenda Memorial Hall

AW
By Allan Wilson
September 5 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wine show manager Carrah Lymer pictured with table after table of carefully placed wine entries in the Yenda Memorial Hall, all of which will be sampled by judges for the upcoming Riverina Wine Show. Picture by Allan Wilson
Wine show manager Carrah Lymer pictured with table after table of carefully placed wine entries in the Yenda Memorial Hall, all of which will be sampled by judges for the upcoming Riverina Wine Show. Picture by Allan Wilson

The Yenda Memorial Hall will be the scene of careful judging next week in the lead up to the 48th annual Riverina Wine Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.