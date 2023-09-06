The Rural
Home/News/Local News

What are Varroa mites and should we bee afraid?

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
September 6 2023 - 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The pesky, little Varroa mites invaded Australian shores more than a year ago, and ever since has thrown the NSW beekeeping industry into havoc.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.