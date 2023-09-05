The Rural
Dunoon backs Dolly's Dream

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated September 5 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 5:26pm
Supporting Dolly's Dream: Natasha and Jock Harbison, Dunoon Angus, Holbrook, with Elders auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay.
Supporting Dolly's Dream: Natasha and Jock Harbison, Dunoon Angus, Holbrook, with Elders auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay.

"We want to support a fantastic charity," said Jock Harbison, of Dunoon Angus, Holbrook, as he introduced the offering of the semen package of 100 straws in the $240,000 Tasmanian record-holder, Landfall Signature S1755, to benefit the charity, Dolly's Dream.

Local News

