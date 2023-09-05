Dunoon backs Dolly's Dream

"We want to support a fantastic charity," said Jock Harbison, of Dunoon Angus, Holbrook, as he introduced the offering of the semen package of 100 straws in the $240,000 Tasmanian record-holder, Landfall Signature S1755, to benefit the charity, Dolly's Dream.
This was offered at the end of his 46th annual bull sale.
"It's a unique opportunity and will be the only package of semen available (in this bull) for the rest of 2023," he said.
Selling for $20,000, the package was purchased by the consortium which included Peter Collins, Merridale Angus, Lockington, Vic, Crawford Angus, Adjungbilly, Little Meadows Angus, Dardanup, WA, and Cascade Angus, Currabubula.
Speaking for the group, Peter Collins said they were proud to support the charity through the purchase of the semen, generously donated by the Harbison family.
"We are happy to be a part of Dolly's Dream, its a wonderful cause," Mr Collins said.
