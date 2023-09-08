High performance carcase rams with finer micron wool were well-sought after at the 46th annual Trigger Vale Poll Merino and White Suffolks ram sale at Lockhart on September 1.
Rams sold to Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and throughout NSW.
The top-priced Poll Merino ram was TV220484, selling for $10,500 to long-time clients of the Trigger Vale program, J and M McDonnell and Sons, Yerong Creek.
The single, May-drop ram had a post-weaning-weight (PWT) estimated breeding value of +11.7, a yearling-weaning-weight (YWT) figure of +13.55 and an early breach wrinkle (EBWR) value of -1.34, placing him in the top five per cent of the breed for the three traits.
The home-bred TV190760 son also displayed values in the top 10pc for eye muscle depth (EMD) and dual purpose plus index (DP+) values of +2.57 and +185.34, respectively.
Rodney McDonnell, J and M McDonnell and Sons, Yerong Creek, said he had been following the ram's sire for some time, and he liked the ram at the stud's open day with a combination of his figures and the way he stood up.
"He was the barest and most open faced in the sale," Mr McDonnell said.
"And that's what we look for, we try and go for the front row in the sale yards."
The ram will be used over a select line of stud ewes in December.
The family runs a mixed farming operation with cropping and sheep, with a mix of pure Poll Merino and also a crossbred lamb enterprise, with all their older ewes being joined to White Suffolk rams.
J & M McDonnell and Sons also purchased two other Poll Merino rams to average $5366 and two White Suffolk rams with an average of $1200.
The second top-priced ram was TV220312, which sold for $10,200 to Wanganui Poll Merinos, Wyalkatchem, WA.
Also a May-drop ram, 312 showed four EBVs in the top 5pc of the breed, being +10.64 for PWT, +13.35 for YWT -1.3 for EBWR and he had a DP+ of +192.57.
He was also a measured 18-mircon fleece diametre with a YEMD and weaning rate (WR), in the top 10pc of the breed showing figures of +2.52 and +0.25, respectively.
The third top-priced ram was top-priced ram was TV220147, a ram that also showed a lot of colour when looking at the catalogue for his figures, selling for $9000 to KD Williams Pty Ltd, Brimin, Vic.
TV220147, by TV200081, was ranked in the top 5pc for PWT, YWT, YEMD, WR and DP+ with figures of +11.31, +14.67, +3.08, +0.34 and +216.47 respectively.
He also had a fleece diameter of 19.1 micron with a greasy fleece weight (GFW )of 129pc, and was also in the top 10pc for his YFAT showing a value of +1.27 and EBWR with a figure of -1.09.
For the Poll Merinos the overall clearance was 87pc with an average of $3021.
The White Suffolk rams topped at $3500 for TV221380, purchased by PD Quilty, Adelong.
The August-drop ram was highlighted as a late drop ram out of a ewe lamb and had a WWT of +18.95, placing him in the top 5pc of the breed.
The single-born ram also showed carcase traits of EMD with in the top 20pc at +3.06 and shear force (SHEARF5) value of +0.14, along with a lamb eating quality (LEQ) of +154.37, putting him in the top 10pc for the breed.
He also recorded a terminal carcase production (TCP) value of +156.4, also placing him in the top 10pc of the breed.
The second top-priced ram was TV221057, purchased by Norman Ag Trust, Glenbrook for $3100.
He showed values within the top 10pc of the breed for PEMD, TCP and LEC with values of +3.43, +157.13 and +153.67.
Norman Trust Ag also purchased White Suffolk six rams for an average of $1837.
The overall clearance for the White Suffolk rams was 63pc with an average of $1675.
There were also two Poll Merino rams sold post auction for $1400 per head and two White Suffolk rams sold for $1200 per head.
Trigger Vale stud principal Andrew Bouffler said that given the environment he couldn't be happier with the sale, with half a dozen new clients and lots of returning clients.
"Just the faith that people have got in the industry to be coming and buying their sheep with not just a one year view, but a two and three year view, is really good," Mr Bouffler said.
"It just shows that the industry is maturing so much and the quality, with good figures and the balance of the rams there,
"We didn't have the heights of last year but there was so many rams making between $5000 and $10,000 in this environment, I think is a great testimony to the Triggervale product.
"Paying that sort of money in this environment, numerous times, that is the highlight of the day for me."
There were several volume buyers throughout the sale, the first being Jemalong Wool Pty Ltd, Forbes, buying 24 Poll Merino rams to a top of $9400 to average $3583.
NAS Clutterbuck, Edenhope, Vic, purchased 10 Poll Merino rams for an average of $2000, GH Harro and Sons, Coolac, also brought 10 Poll Merino rams for an average of $1380.
Sunbury Park Pty Ltd, Lockhart, purchased eight Poll Merino rams for a top of $8400 with an average of $6175,
J, J and J Schirmer, Rushdown, Lockhart, also purchased eight Poll Merino rams to a top of $4600 to average $2850.
Colin Arnold Family Trust, Daydale, purchased five White Suffolk rams for a top of $1800 to average $1480.
The sale was conducted by Elders and H Francis and Co, Wagga Wagga, while being interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Elders agents Matt Tinkler and Harry Cozens auctioned the Poll Merinos, with the White Suffolks being auctioned by Matt Hawker, H Francis and Co.
