It was a great day of celebrations for the Routley family as they conducted their 20th annual White Suffolk sale on property at Almondvale, Urana, on Friday.
A White Suffolk ram topped the sale, selling to $4000, while the top price in the poll section of the catalogue reached $3000.
In the breakdown 91, White Suffolk rams sold to an average of $1725 while 24 Poll rams sold to average $1742.
Dale Bowers, Nutrien wool area manager, Wagga Wagga, purchased the top-priced White Suffolk ram on behalf of an undisclosed buyer.
Mr Bowers said he was chasing early finishing lambs that were high yielding.
"They will be joined in their second-cross operation to be sold off to the sucker market selling to Coles," he said.
The top price Poll ram was sold to repeat clients Graham and Angela Sweeney, Bimbi.
Mr Sweeny breeds a self-replacing bond flock and said the Almondvale poll rams had increased his cut and reduced the wool micron.
His top choice was selected on carcase and staple length due to shearing twice a year.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien with Peter Cabot and Tim Woodham as auctioneers.
