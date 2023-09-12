Numbers declined on the back of last week's severe price correction.
Quality remained mixed however, new season trade and heavy categories was outstanding, Meat and Livestock Australia's Leann Dax reported.
Agents offered 9100 new season lambs.
The market improved with glimpses of strong bidding for old and young well finished types.
One key supermarket dominated young trade lambs, weighing between 22 to 26kg.
Heavy lambs were well supplied and most companies were in the fray.
Trade competition was stronger and prices lifted around quality, with recently shorn old lambs paid premium prices.
Young new season trade lambs 21kg to 26kg improved $10 to $12 selling from $116 to $142 to average 545c to 570c/kg cwt.
Light weight lambs to the processors ranged from $21 to $86/head.
Merino lambs sold from $39 to $115/head.
In the heavy export market weight continued to be the driving force behind any bursts of bidding.
The bulk of the heavy export lambs sold up to $14 dearer.
Lambs 26kg to 30kg sold at $113 to $142/head.
Over the 30kg made from $147 to $176/head to average 448c/kg cwt.
Only a few buyers operated in the sheep market, with major processors only bidding on sheep that weighed more than 28kg carcass weight.
Heavy Merino ewes and wethers sold from $40 to $93/head.
Merino ewes 26 to 30kg cwt averaged 89.9c/kg.
Heavy crossbred above 30kg carcass weight average 144c/kg.
Trade sheep with cover averaged 104c/kg.
Cowra, September 6
Wagga, September 7
Corowa, September 11
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.