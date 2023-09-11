The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Dual purpose success for Poll Boonoke sale ram at Adelaide Show

CM
By Catherine Miller
Updated September 11 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Poll Boonoke stud manager Tom Lilburne holds the winner of the Fibre Meat Plus class being sashed by Nutrien SA livestock manager Gordon Wood. Also pictured is Poll Boonoke stud consultant Chris Bowman. Picture by Jacqui Bateman.
Poll Boonoke stud manager Tom Lilburne holds the winner of the Fibre Meat Plus class being sashed by Nutrien SA livestock manager Gordon Wood. Also pictured is Poll Boonoke stud consultant Chris Bowman. Picture by Jacqui Bateman.

A 16 micron ram with outstanding shape and a tremendous eye muscle depth of 46mm came out on top in the Fibre Meat Plus class for NSW Riverina stud Poll Boonoke.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Miller

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.