A 16 micron ram with outstanding shape and a tremendous eye muscle depth of 46mm came out on top in the Fibre Meat Plus class for NSW Riverina stud Poll Boonoke.
It was the Australian Food & Agriculture Co's second win in a row in the class which is a combination of both objective measurements as well as visual meat and fleece scores.
Poll Boonoke 221447, a123 kilogram son of Moorundie200032, scored 86.90 points from a possible 100 points, well ahead of its nearest rival.
The finest ram in the class of 36 March shorn entries from three states was also the dual purpose winner at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo in July and earlier in the day was reserve grand champion March shorn Poll Merino ram.
The ram is up for sale next week as lot 1 in Poll Boonoke and Wanganella's on-property ram sale at Conargo.
Its other figures included a standard deviation of 2.6, coefficient of variation of 16pc and comfort factor of
Poll Boonoke stud manager Tom Lilburne said they had been long time exhibitors at Adelaide Show travelling the more than 700 kilometres to compete against some top sheep.
"It is good to win it over here especially with all these big South Australian sheep," he said.
Stud consultant Chris Bowman said the Fibre Meat Plus class was one of the most important ones to win as dual purpose sheep are "the future, particularly in western areas".
"We are still getting paid by the kilogram be it meat or wool but it is also how sheep yield when they go to the meatworks," he said.
"If you have good eye muscle and fat they yield well plus they tend to be more fertile if you have more fat on them so you get more lambs."
The Boughen family, Kamora Park stud, Sandalwood, who have had considerable success in the class over the years had the highest aggregate score for three rams.
Their trio were KP97 which sold as lot 19 in the Adelaide Merino ram sale for $20,000, KP225 which sold in the stud's recent on-property sale as lot 16 and was second to the Poll Boonoke ram with a score of 83.6 points, and KP 64 which is a stud reserve.
Kamora Park stud's Katelyn Boughen said the result showed the consistency in their breeding program with all three rams having eye muscles of 45mm or 46mm, as well as good wool tests.
"The rams that win this class you hope should go on to be some of the better breeders," Colin Boughen said.
Wool judge Greg Andrews, Jamestown, said there were some outstanding wools in the class.
"The one thing that stood out for me was staple length and density were paramount and it was a highlight for me to see those two attributes," he said.
Meat judge Sam Edwards, Imperial Partners Polwarth and Texel studs, Mount Pleasant, was looking for a "good all round package" and were impressed by the carcase scans of many of the sheep.
"There were probably six which were outstanding including the winner which was pretty impressive with depth of body, spring of rib and is a good carcase animal carrying the wool that we want as well," he said.
Nutrien SA studstock manager Gordon Wood said they were proud to sponsor the class since its inception.
"It is one of those classes that presents the Poll Merino and Merino industry very well as being dual purpose animals with meat and wool or right at the moment fibre in front of meat," he said.
