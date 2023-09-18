The excitement is building as Southern Australia's premier ag event prepares to kick off in the Riverina.
The Henty Machinery Field Days will kick off its 60th anniversary event on Tuesday morning with organisers expecting upwards of 60,000 patrons across three action-packed days.
One man keen for the big number is Pleasant Hills man Kerry Pietsch, 77, who attended the very first field days back in 1963 and has kept a strong association with the event in the decades since.
Driving to the first field days at the age of 17, Mr Pietsch said it was "altogether different" from what it is now.
While the first event was only a header display, even then it featured cutting edge ag technology, but he said it has come a long way since then.
"The technology is just out of this world now," he said.
In the years since he has become part of the field days woodwork, helping set up and work at the event ever since.
This year, as president of the Henty and District Antique Farm Machinery Club, Mr Pietsch will be putting on the club's biggest display yet.
The display will feature a range of antique wonders from antique items including a shearing plant, motors and vintage tractors.
"It's the most fantastic display we've ever had," he said.
As the hours count down for this year's big event, HMFD CEO Belinda Anderson said it's all coming together nicely.
"The setup is going really well," Ms Anderson said.
Ms Anderson said a highlight of the first day will be the grand opening to be held at The Stump at 11am.
"The winner of the Machine of the Year [will also be announced]," she said.
The first day will also feature a "packed Country Lifestyle program," the Working Dog Trials, the Berkley Super Tank, a whip crack contest, helicopter joy rides, drone demonstrations, fashion parades and the Natural Fibre Fashion Awards.
With the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a maximum of 31 degrees as the field days begin, Ms Anderson is encouraging people to come prepared for the warmer than average spring conditions.
"If people come with hats, sunscreen and plenty of water, they will still have a great day out," she said.
The Henty gates open at 8am on Tuesday.
For more information, go to hmfd.com.au
