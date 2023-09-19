Bred in the high country behind Tumut, the Angus bulls offered by Luke and Alison Graham, Crawford Angus, Tumorrama, included one sold in support of the Hassett family.
Bulls sold to $20,000 on Friday, September 15, where 38 two-year-old and 18-month-old bulls were up for auction at the 7th annual spring sale.
There was a total clearance and an average of $8342.
Opening the sale, Mr Graham said the proceeds of the opening lot, Crawford S384, would be donated to the Hassett family after the tragic death of George Hassett.
Auctioneer Harry Waters further added that Elders and AWN Wilks McKean also waived the commission.
The bull was bought by Ben Cooper, Clearvision Imaging, Dubbo, and Harry Lanarch, Bathurst, for $14,000.
By an industry-leading sire, Murdeduke Quarterback Q011, and out of the $20,000 heifer Mr Graham had purchased at the dispersal of the Premier Angus stud, the bull had caught Mr Cooper's eye while he had been preparing the sale video.
"We both wanted to support the charity," the purchasers said.
The top-priced bull, Crawford T152, by Knowla Monty M186, out of Anvil Lowan G072, was purchased by Peter Collins, Merridale, Lockington, Victoria.
The bull's August 2023 Trans Tasman Angus Cattle Evaluation figures showed -3.1 gestation length, +4.5 birthweight, +97 400 day growth and +131 600 day growth, while the mature cow weight was +112 and +23 for milk.
Weighing 690 kilograms and with a scrotal measurement of 42 centimetres, the 18-month-old bull's carcase measurements indicated +5.4 eye muscle depth, +0.5 rib, +1.4 P8 and +2.4 intramuscular fat.
Mr Collins said he had been looking for a good sire for some time, and thought his purchase was a "sound, meaty bull".
"He is out of one of the best Angus cows in Australia, in my opinion," he said.
"I have one of her heifers."
Mr Graham was very pleased with the sale result.
"What a sale," he said when reflecting on the strong support.
"We take a lot of pride in our cattle and are very pleased with their performance in clients herds.
"We were also proud to support the Hassett family. It is a wonderful cause."
The sale was settled by Elders Emms Mooney, Bathurst, with AWN Wilks McKean, Wagga Wagga, and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
The auctioneer was Harry Waters, Elders, Gundagai.
