Crawford Angus 2023 bull sale top price, average, clearance rate

By Stephen Burns
Updated September 19 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 1:01pm
Crawford S384 sold for $14,000 and was donated to support the Hassett family. Buyers Ben Cooper, Dubbo, and Harry Lanarch, Bathurst, Luke Graham, Crawford Angus, and Tim McKean, AWN Wilks McKean, Wagga Wagga.
Bred in the high country behind Tumut, the Angus bulls offered by Luke and Alison Graham, Crawford Angus, Tumorrama, included one sold in support of the Hassett family.

