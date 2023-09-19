The Rural
Home/News/Local News

DPI, NSW Farmers bringing Future Ready Workshop to MIA

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated September 19 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Farmers regional services manager Frank Galluzzo says the workshop will focus on preparedness for farmers over the next few months.
NSW Farmers regional services manager Frank Galluzzo says the workshop will focus on preparedness for farmers over the next few months.

Industry heads will be teaming in Griffith to guide agribuinesses and farmers on the future of farming at a workshop next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.