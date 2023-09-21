Aberdeen Poll Dorset Stud and Hovell Stud prepare for combined annual ram sale, 2023 Advertising Feature

Preparations underway for combined ram sale

Aberdeen Poll Dorset Stud and Hovell Stud are fast approaching their fourth combined annual ram sale. The studs, owned and operated by Rod and Ange Frohling, are celebrating their 59th and 24th annual sales respectively.

Last year's combined sale had a solid performance with a majority of lots clearing on sale day, followed by a strong after sale demand.

Mr Frohling said although prices have eased off in some sectors and grain prices are relatively steady over the past year, he's still expecting a strong performance at this year's sale.



"Using high quality A.I. sires, with a focus on eating quality and growth traits, help us maximise our ASBVs. We DNA test our rams to increase the accuracy of our figures. From these measures we leverage our results to increase the overall quality across our flock," he said.

"We've been able to maintain high values across a number of measures, which has created a high quality and balanced flock. The advantage of this... is that our offering can serve multiple markets, whether the clients focus is on early sucker lambs or targeted export markets."

Mr Frohling said the significant changes in the domestic economy, such as the cooling of commodity prices and high inflation, has increased his clients' focus on operating margins and their return on investment in quality genetics.



"Our studs are strongly positioned to satisfy the demand for superior genetics in today's market," he said.