See bulls with lasting power and purchaser confidence

This year marks the 97th year of the Graham family successfully breeding Angus cattle in the South West Slopes of NSW, run by Bill and Shauna Graham and daughter Georgia.
The Bongongo herd is comprised of 1500 stud and commercial females, a quality cow herd, and the important backbone to the proven Bongongo Angus genetics. Fertility traits and lower mature cow size have been the focus for many generations.
This coupled with the early adoption of performance and DNA testing, as well as extensive AI and ET programs across the herd has enabled continual genetic gain. This in turn is seen in their clients' herds.
Bongongo Angus is renowned for breeding Angus bulls for the commercial producer that are structurally correct, lower birthweight, negative gestation length, calving ease positive with early growth, muscling and marbling and overall a quiet temperament.
The bulls are run under commercial conditions in large contemporary groups, resulting in lasting power and purchaser confidence that these bulls will be ready to perform in a range of environments.
100 bulls are up for sale in the Bongongo annual spring on-property bull sale on Wednesday September 27 to be held at "Riverview" and interfaced with Auctions Plus. An open day will be held on September 22.
In the upcoming sale there are some impressive sons by Australian sires including KO Beast Mode P117, Landfall New Ground N90, Murdeduke Quarterback Q11, Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15, Bongongo bred sires N671, P212 and others.
Aberdeen Poll Dorset Stud and Hovell Stud are fast approaching their fourth combined annual ram sale. The studs, owned and operated by Rod and Ange Frohling, are celebrating their 59th and 24th annual sales respectively.
Last year's combined sale had a solid performance with a majority of lots clearing on sale day, followed by a strong after sale demand.
Mr Frohling said although prices have eased off in some sectors and grain prices are relatively steady over the past year, he's still expecting a strong performance at this year's sale.
"Using high quality A.I. sires, with a focus on eating quality and growth traits, help us maximise our ASBVs. We DNA test our rams to increase the accuracy of our figures. From these measures we leverage our results to increase the overall quality across our flock," he said.
"We've been able to maintain high values across a number of measures, which has created a high quality and balanced flock. The advantage of this... is that our offering can serve multiple markets, whether the clients focus is on early sucker lambs or targeted export markets."
Mr Frohling said the significant changes in the domestic economy, such as the cooling of commodity prices and high inflation, has increased his clients' focus on operating margins and their return on investment in quality genetics.
"Our studs are strongly positioned to satisfy the demand for superior genetics in today's market," he said.
The sale on October 3 will be held on-property at Oak Hill, near Burrumbuttock.