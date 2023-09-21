See bulls with lasting power and purchaser confidence

Bongongo Angus prepare for annual spring bull sale, 2023 Advertising Feature

100 bulls are up for sale in the Bongongo annual spring bull sale. Picture supplied.

This year marks the 97th year of the Graham family successfully breeding Angus cattle in the South West Slopes of NSW, run by Bill and Shauna Graham and daughter Georgia.



The Bongongo herd is comprised of 1500 stud and commercial females, a quality cow herd, and the important backbone to the proven Bongongo Angus genetics. Fertility traits and lower mature cow size have been the focus for many generations.



This coupled with the early adoption of performance and DNA testing, as well as extensive AI and ET programs across the herd has enabled continual genetic gain. This in turn is seen in their clients' herds.

Bongongo Angus is renowned for breeding Angus bulls for the commercial producer that are structurally correct, lower birthweight, negative gestation length, calving ease positive with early growth, muscling and marbling and overall a quiet temperament.



The bulls are run under commercial conditions in large contemporary groups, resulting in lasting power and purchaser confidence that these bulls will be ready to perform in a range of environments.

100 bulls are up for sale in the Bongongo annual spring on-property bull sale on Wednesday September 27 to be held at "Riverview" and interfaced with Auctions Plus. An open day will be held on September 22.

