The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Mens Shed, student paramedics team up to give farmers a free health check at the Henty Machine Field Day

AH
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated September 25 2023 - 6:13pm, first published September 24 2023 - 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Mens Shed Association project officer Stuart Torrance, Murrumbidgee Local Health District farm community counsellor Jenn Pegler and Charles Sturt University paramedicine student Kate Esler help with men's health checks on the third day of the 2023 Henty Field Days. Picture by Madeline Begley
Australian Mens Shed Association project officer Stuart Torrance, Murrumbidgee Local Health District farm community counsellor Jenn Pegler and Charles Sturt University paramedicine student Kate Esler help with men's health checks on the third day of the 2023 Henty Field Days. Picture by Madeline Begley

Farmers are stubbornly stoic individuals with some of them haven't seen a doctor for a decade, and that's something the joint initiative dubbed Spanner in the Works is trying to change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.