Driving along the Hume Highway when moving between properties, the vehicle in which George Hassett was a passenger collided with a truck which was entering the highway and was not clearly visible through the fog.
Following that accident which occurred over a month ago, George lost his life, and the Riverina community have rallied to raise funds in support of his partner Aly and their twin one-year-old sons, Oliver and Cooper.
George and Aly were planning to marry in November.
George was a committee member of the Tarcutta Campdraft Club and during a recent meeting, members decided the best way to remember George and help Aly and the children was to run a special draft and donate all profits toward the George Hassett fund.
The GoFundMe page set up has raised over $300,000.
The memorial campdraft will be held from September 29 through to October 1.
It will consist of an encouragement draft on Friday, with maiden, open and novice drafts through the weekend with the final on Sunday.
In total, organisers expect there will be nearly 900 runs of cattle throughout the weekend.
An auction, which will be listed on AuctionsPlus is also being organised with many items donated by local business houses, and including a 450-kilogram beast which was purchased by Wagga Wagga Associated Agents to be cut up and sold by quarters.
Organisers say you don't have to be an enthusiast for campdrafting to come along. There will be plenty for the whole family during the three-day event to be held at the Tarcutta Showgrounds.
