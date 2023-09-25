The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Tarcutta campdraft to be held in memorial for George Hassett

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
September 25 2023 - 6:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The late George Hassett, with his wife Aly and their twin one year old sons, Oliver and Cooper. Photo: supplied.
The late George Hassett, with his wife Aly and their twin one year old sons, Oliver and Cooper. Photo: supplied.

Driving along the Hume Highway when moving between properties, the vehicle in which George Hassett was a passenger collided with a truck which was entering the highway and was not clearly visible through the fog.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.