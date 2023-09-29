The Rural
Dual purpose crops fill feed gap and help maintain high stocking rates

Alexandra Bernard
September 29 2023 - 11:23am
James Brady, Eurongilly, and Muppet with ewes, which they join in three week blocks in their management and efficiency goals. Photos by Alexandra Bernard.
For James and Bianca Brady management is key to their successful lamb operation at Eurongilly in the Riverina.

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

