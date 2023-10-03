A middle-weight Limousin steer, described as one that any producer would like to replicate a thousand times, has been judged champion led steer or heifer at the Melbourne Royal Show.
Shaw's Livestock, Wagga Wagga, took out the ribbon with an August 2022-drop steer, by Flemington Ready to Roll R20 and out of Flemington Honky Tonk P49.
The steer, weighing 508 kilograms, first won the led heavy domestic class.
Judge Peter McGilchrist, Associate Professor in Meat Science at Armidale's University of New England, said he had seen some "really amazing animals" in the class.
"It's really drawing straws, but which one would you like to see a thousand of, in the paddock? I think it's this fellow here," he said.
He said his top three animals in the class were all efficient at converting grain into nutritious meals but the winner was a standout.
"He's so flat across the top, so wide through the shoulders, beautifully clipped as well and square through the hindquarters," Assoc Prof McGilchrist said.
"He has got enough cover on him in that middle weight class, certainly not excess, and I think he's sitting right in the middle of those fat and muscle specifications."
Handler Jacob Kerrisk, Shaw's Livestock, said the win was very exciting.
'It's something we have dreamed of, for a long, long time," he said.
"There were some outstanding cattle here, that's for sure."
He said the steer had been on grain for 80 days, which was part of a "simple" program prior to the show.
"We just liked the way he was very soft, he had a heap of shape in him, a big, wide top and a heap of rib," Mr Kerrisk said.
North Ulandi, Kapunda, SA, won the led domestic with a September 2022-drop Limousin heifer, by Flemington Ready to Roll.
Finley High School was the reserve with a September 2022-drop Charolais/Speckle Park steer, bred by Jack Nelson.
Mr McGilchrist said the black heifer probably had the largest eye muscle he had felt across the day.
"She will hang up beautifully in terms of yield and market specifications, hopefully she has got some marbling in there as well, to go with it," he said.
The led export champion was won by Grant High School, Mt Gambier, SA, while the reserve champion ribbon was taken out by Jones Farming, Moorooduc, Vic. North Ulandi, Kapunda, SA, took out the reserve led heavy domestic ribbon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.