The Rural
Home/News/Local News

O'Loghlin's Wiltshire Horn stud win supreme exhibit at Melbourne

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated October 3 2023 - 10:19pm, first published 10:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason and Justin O'Loghlin, O'Loghlin Wiltshire Horn stud, Deniliquin, judge Peter Baker, Baringhup, Vic, and the champion ewe and supreme exhibit.
Jason and Justin O'Loghlin, O'Loghlin Wiltshire Horn stud, Deniliquin, judge Peter Baker, Baringhup, Vic, and the champion ewe and supreme exhibit.

NSW father-and-son duo Jason and Justin O'Loghlin have led their Wiltshire Horn show team to success at the Melbourne Royal Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.