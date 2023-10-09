Digital marketing for agribusinesses: 6 insider strategies

The digital landscape offers a fertile ground for agribusinesses to cultivate their brand, connect with their audience, and reap the rewards of effective digital marketing. Picture Shutterstock

Agribusiness is one of the world's most rapidly evolving industries. Technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and global market trends are among the main factors driving this evolution.

One area that has seen massive changes is the marketing sector. The modern digital landscape has presented agribusinesses with unique opportunities to connect with their target audience and expand their reach. There is a plethora of innovative marketing strategies that can transform the industry.

In this article, we'll delve into some insider tips that can be useful in your online journey. Although you can implement these on your own, it's always a good idea to hire a team of experts. Companies like Pursuit Digital agency can help you combine these strategies and make an effective digital marketing campaign.

That said, let's jump right in!

1 Targeted content creation: Nurturing knowledge, cultivating trust

One of the fundamental pillars of successful digital marketing is creating content that resonates with your audience. In the agribusiness sector, this means producing valuable and relevant content that addresses the pain points, challenges, and needs of farmers, ranchers, and agricultural enthusiasts.

But how can you develop an effective content strategy? Start by defining your goals. What do you want to sell, and what's the target within a given period? While at it, research your potential customers to see what they like by analysing market patterns.

Once you have this information, you can now get to business. Create blog posts, videos, infographics, and social media posts that offer insights into modern farming techniques and sustainable practices. Doing so can establish your agribusiness as an authoritative source of information and build trust and loyalty among your audience.

Don't forget to diversify your content formats to cater to different learning preferences. Utilise images, infographics, podcasts, webinars, and interactive content to engage your audience effectively. Offering a variety of content helps capture the attention of a broader range of individuals within the agribusiness community.

2 SEO: Cultivating visibility in the digital landscape



Search engine optimisation (SEO) plays a vital role in the digital marketing sector. It's the practice of increasing the quality and quantity of traffic through organic searches. According to Semrush, 46 per cent of marketers perform SEO, with 40 per cent saying visual content has massively improved their success.

Jumping on this trend can make your agribusiness more competitive in today's market. It's worth noting that there are three types of SEO: on-page, off-page, and technical optimisation.

On-page SEO refers to the optimisation of individual web pages to improve their ranking in search engine results pages (SERPs). It deals with content, meta tags, URLs, images, and other elements that are directly visible on a website.

Off-page SEO constitutes external factors that can influence a website's ranking in SERPs. It mainly involves link building, which is the process of acquiring backlinks from other reputable websites to improve a website's authority and credibility.

Technical SEO is the optimisation of a website's technical elements to improve its crawlability, indexability, and overall performance. It's all about optimising website speed, mobile responsiveness, URL structure, sitemaps, and other technical elements affecting SERP ranking.

Building your online presence isn't a walk in the park, especially if your brand is still new in the market. Nevertheless, implementing a proper strategy that combines the three types of SEO can enhance your growth and bring you closer to your potential clients.

3 Social media: Sowing seeds of engagement and growth

The world of social media has grown rapidly in the past decade, with six platforms reporting more than a billion active monthly users today. So, it's fair to say there is a huge digital marketing opportunity in this space.



You can connect with your audience on a personal level through these networks. But how can you leverage their power to take your marketing campaigns to the next level?

Build a social media presence by creating social media accounts on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Use these platforms to share information about your agribusiness products, services, and industry news.

Share engaging content such as pictures and videos of your farm, products, and services. You can also share educational content about agriculture and farming practices.

Engage with your audience by responding to comments and messages promptly. This will help you build a relationship with your audience and show them that you care about their needs.

Use hashtags to boost the visibility of your posts. Research trending hashtags within your industry and use them in your content.

Collaborate with influencers in the agriculture industry to promote your products and services.

As you implement these tips, remember that authenticity and transparency are vital for your social media marketing efforts. These networks are full of bots and scammers. Being genuine can help you stand out and win more clients.

4 Email marketing: Harvesting connections and loyalty

Email marketing is the oldest form of digital marketing, dating back to the 1970s. But even with over half a century of existence, it continues to be a powerful tool for businesses, including agribusiness.

One of the main advantages of email marketing is its cost-effectiveness. It allows you to reach many potential customers with minimal investment. All you need is an email account and a contact list of potential clients, and you're good to go.

Additionally, this marketing technique encourages personalised communication with customers, which can help build brand loyalty and increase sales. However, it's important to note that its success relies heavily on having a targeted and engaged email list. Therefore, you should focus on building your email lists with individuals who have shown interest in your products or services.

Another key factor for success is creating compelling content that resonates with the target audience. This can include information about new products or services, industry news, or educational resources related to agriculture.

Overall, email marketing can be a valuable asset for agribusinesses looking to increase brand awareness and drive sales. By focusing on building a targeted and engaged email list and creating quality content, agribusinesses can reap the benefits of this powerful marketing tool.

5 Paid advertising: Sowing seeds of targeted reach

Paid advertising is one of the most effective types of digital marketing for agribusiness products and services. As the name suggests, you'll need to part with some money for the campaign to be successful. Nevertheless, it's a great option because you're able to see the results almost immediately.

There are different types of paid advertising. Let's take a quick look:

Social media advertising can be done on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Examples include sponsored posts, promoted tweets, and LinkedIn ads.

Search engine advertising involves the placement of ads on search engine results pages.

Display advertising entails placing ads on websites, often in the form of banner ads or pop-ups.

Video advertising is about creating video content to promote products or services. Examples include YouTube ads and Facebook video ads.

Influencer marketing is the practice of working with influencers to promote products or services to their followers.

It's important to remember that the payment plans for each strategy may vary depending on the platform. But most of them are payable at the end of the campaign based on the total time and reach.

6 Mobile optimisation: Nurturing user-friendly experiences

As more people access the internet through their smartphones, ensuring your website is mobile-responsive is crucial. A user-friendly mobile experience enhances engagement and encourages visitors to explore your agribusiness offerings. A seamless mobile experience also contributes to higher search engine rankings.

Here are some ways to nurture user-friendly experiences through mobile optimisation:

Responsive design: Ensure that your website or app is designed to be responsive, meaning it can adjust to different screen sizes and orientations. This will ensure that users can easily navigate and interact with your content on their mobile devices.

Fast loading times: Mobile users expect web pages to load quickly, so optimising your website or app for speed is important. This can include compressing images, reducing the number of HTTP requests, and minifying code.

Simplified navigation: Mobile users have limited screen space, so it's important to simplify navigation and make it easy for users to find what they're looking for. This can include using clear headings, drop-down menus, and easy-to-use search functionality.

Mobile-friendly content: Ensure that your content is optimised for mobile devices, with clear fonts, simple layouts, and easy-to-read text. Avoid using large blocks of text or complex graphics that may be difficult to view on a smaller screen.

Mobile-specific features: Consider incorporating features tailored for mobile devices into your website or app, such as location-based services or click-to-call buttons. This can help enhance the user experience and make it easier for customers to engage with your business while on the go.

Conclusion