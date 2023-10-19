Riverina buyers strongly supported the Yates family, Yerong Creek, Friday, October 13, in the Barwon Poll Dorset and White Suffolk sale.
The sale resulted in a clearance rate of 89 per cent for the Poll Dorset draft, with 105 sold of 118 rams offered, reaching a top-price of $3000 four times to average $1960, while there was 100 pc clearance for the White Suffolk draft of rams with 57 ram offered and sold to a to of $2400, with and average of $1715.
One of the equal top-priced rams was Barwon 220912, who sold for $3000 to CF and FM Beckett, Pleasant Hill.
Displaying weaning weight (WWT) in the top five per cent, with a figure of +12.24, the Valma 190144 son also ranked in the top 10 pc for post weaning weight (PWWT), with a value of +17.82, while being above breed average for post-weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD) and the terminal carcase production index (TCP) with values of +1.99 and 148.74, respectively.
Ardlethan based buyers, Neale and Katrina Morris, Rickaveera Farming, secured another equal top-priced Poll Dorset ram for $3000, Barwon 220971.
With his sire also from the Valma stable, 220971 displayed an above-breed average PEMD of +2.02, along with a TCP figure of 147.59.
The spring drop ram, also ranked in the top 10 and 20pc for WWT and PWT with values of +11.64 and +17.39, for the two traits.
Two of the top-priced Poll Dorset rams were purchased by an undisclosed buyer, for $3000 each.
The Barwon 210589 son, Barwon 221142, was used as a ram lamb within the stud for the 2023 joining.
He displayed a WWT and PWWT values of +13.27 and +18.68, respectively, placing him in the top five per cent of the breed.
Barwon 220887, was also purchased by the undisclosed buyer for $3000.
While also being used in the stud program as a ram lamb for the 2023 joining, the Poll Dorset ram recorded a positive post weaning fat (PFAT) figure of +0.15, the ram also recorded a PEMD value of +3.73, placing him in the top five pc of the breed.
The top-priced White Suffolk ram at the end of the draft was Kubura 220929, selling to Matt and Penny Hendrick, Ravenshaw Ag, Goolgowi for $2400.
The spring drop ram ranked in the top five pc for the breed displaying figures of +13.66 for WWT, +21.26 for PWT and 161.31 for TCP, while also being above breed average for PFAT and PEMD with figure of -0.23 and +2.44 respectively.
The volume buyers for the sale were Neale and Katrina Morris, Rickaveera Ag, Ardlethan, who not only purchased one of the top-priced Poll Dorset rams, but bought an additional 14 rams to average $1828, while Matt and Emma Merriman, EJ Merriman and Son Pty Ltd, Ravensworth, Yass, purchased 17 rams for a top of $2800 to average $2305.
Neale Morris, Rickaveera Farming, Ardlethan said that the family run mixed farming operation has been a consistent buyer of the Barwon program, aiming to turn suckers off at a young age before the season cuts out, with the option of growing being able to grow the lambs out if the opportunity presents.
"He (Mark) has top rams, good quality rams with good body depth and length," Mr Morris said.
"We've had suckers this year up to 85 kilograms at a young age.
"You've gotta have the good quality ewes as well but you've got to have the good rams to have good lambs."
Barwon stud principal, Mark Yates, said he was very humbled by the result and confident that they were doing something right within the program, while being thrilled to hear of their clients successes throughout major selling centres across the state.
"We care of our clients and we hope they have success, it's alright for me to have success but we want our clients to have success too," Mr Yates said.
"A lot of people are going into really good sheep because they are cheap to get into and they think there is still a future in sheep, they don't think this down turn in the market will last for very long.
"A lot of my clients have sold old sheep and taken the hit on the chin and actually purchased really good breeding sheep."
"Alright we are probably going to have a dry time, but we're all prepared for that, it's not the first rodeo we've been to."
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Wagga Wagga and Elders Wagga Wagga.
