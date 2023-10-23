The Rural
'Country garden' property sells at auction for $6.5 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 23 2023 - 12:05pm
Versatile, highly productive Central West NSW property Raintree Farm has sold at auction for $6.5 million. Picture supplied
Versatile, highly productive Central West NSW property Raintree Farm has sold at auction for $6.5 million. Picture supplied

Versatile Central West NSW property Raintree Farm has sold at auction for $6.5 million.

