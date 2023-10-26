The Rural
Farming change at Marrar to ensure future sustainability

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
October 26 2023 - 5:47pm
Dan Fox at Gladlea, Marrar, checking the moisture depth in his crop of Beckom wheat with his Penetrometer.
Farming to save available soil moisture, especially through dry periods is the aim of Dan Fox, at Gladlea, Marrar, as he is preparing the family farm to succeed through future generations.

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

