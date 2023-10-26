The Rural
Seven Fields Operations Pty Ltd, trading as Nutrano pays $24,850 in penalties

October 26 2023 - 5:50pm
A fruit grower has paid more $24,000 in fines. Picture: Shutterstock
Fruit grower and trader Seven Fields Operations Pty Ltd, trading as Nutrano, has paid penalties totalling $24,850 for alleged contraventions of the Horticulture Code, after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commissiion issued it with two infringement notices.

