It was a solid result at the South Eastern Livestock Exchange Yass on Friday where steers sold to a top of $795 a head.
A total of 570 cattle were yarded and Elders agent Ben Seaman said it was a successful sale.
"The way the season is going here it could have been a lot tougher," he said.
Mr Seaman said the sale was respectful on mostly coloured cattle and black steers sold to strong competition, making 200 cents a kilogram to 250c/kg on the lighter end.
He said the lighter heifers weighing up to 200kg sold well, making up to 200c/kg.
Steers weighing less than 280kg typically sold for $450 to $680 and steers to 330kg mostly made $560 to $740 while heavier steers sold up to $795.
Heifers weighing less than 330kg sold for $295 to $495 and heavier heifers made $500 to $705.
Cows with calves sold for $600 to $1000.
The best presented pen of steers went to Bulloch Holdings, Braidwood, for their pen of 21 Angus steers, 319kg, sold for $700.
The same vendor sold another 28 Angus steers, 261kg, for $665 and five Angus/Speckle Park steers, 242kg, for $470.
Christine Sheehan sold 15 black baldy steers, 395kg, for $795.
Brian Blundell, Uriarra, sold three Angus steers, 396kg, with Hazeldean and Alloura blood, for $760.
Melissa Baker, Fullerton, sold 10 Angus steers, 334kg, for $740, and another five Angus steers, 288kg, for $665.
Simon Clowes, Fullerton, 10 Angus steers, 358kg, for $720. The same vendor sold 10 Angus steers, 334kg, for $670, and a single Red Angus steer, 345kg, for $500.
Macarthur Onslow, Mt Gilead, sold several pens including 16 Angus-cross steers, 314kg, for $645, 14 Hereford-cross steers, 350kg, for $660, and another 19 Hereford-cross steers, 322kg, for $600.
The best presented pen of heifers went to Brian Blundell, Uriarra, for 11 Angus heifers, 337kg, sold for $620.
Simon Clowes, Fullerton, sold 10 Angus heifers, 315kg, for $530 and another four Angus heifers, 265kg, for $460.
Ardrossan Nurseries, Batlow, sold 21 black baldy heifers, 342kg, for $500, and another 19 black baldy heifers, 327kg, for $475.
The best presented pen of cows went to Seargeant Pastoral for a pen of 17 Hereford cows with 19 calves sold for $1000.
Les and Helen Hart, Braidwood, sold nine seven to eight year-old Angus cows due to calve in February, for $585.
The same vendor sold another three eight to nine year-old cows to calve in February for $500.
Mr Seaman said cattle went mostly local, except for one buyer from Victoria.
The way the season is going here it could have been a lot tougher- Ben Seaman, Elders Goulburn
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.