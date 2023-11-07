The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Tumut protesters call for independent brumby count amid plea to stop imminent aerial culling

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 8 2023 - 10:28am, first published November 7 2023 - 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Protestors in the Riverina's highlands are pleading for the state government to conduct an independent brumby count amid pleas to stop the imminent aerial culling of the horses in the Kosciusco National Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.