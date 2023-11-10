The Rural
Canola at Boorowa hit by late frosts, dry finish

Stephen Burns
November 10 2023 - 1:30pm
Marty Corcoran, Bindaree, Boorowa, in his crop of Capacity SF canola, which was helped by rain in October.
Thirty millimetres of rain in the first week of October certainly improved the yield potential of Marty Corcoran's canola at Bindaree, Boorowa.

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

