Thirty millimetres of rain in the first week of October certainly improved the yield potential of Marty Corcoran's canola at Bindaree, Boorowa.
Canola is a crucial enterprise on the family farm, where wheat, sheep and cattle are grown.
The rain had also lifted his spirits, as he was not confident of a good harvest following a drier than normal September.
However, Mr Corcoran is now contemplating a late harvest, albeit a good one, including his wheat.
"That 30mm helped big time," he said. "We had gone through a dry September and although our crops were looking good, I knew that a bit more rain was needed to finish them.
"It was perfect timing."
Mr Corcoran's Capacity SF canola was sown in April at 2.5 kilograms a hectare with 120kg of MAP.
A later application of 200kg/ha of urea added to ensure plant growth and crop yield.
"We sprayed fungicide on the crop to control the possibility of scleratinia stem rot, which we know cuts the ability of the plant to circulate nutrients and reduces yield."
At the time of the visit, mid-October, Mr Corcoran was anticipating windrowing the 34ha paddock in late November, with the possibility of harvesting almost to Christmas.
"We have been very lucky with the rain at this time," he said.
"Our canola and wheat crops are now looking very good and I think the canola could yield better than 2t/ha.
"That will be a good result after a dry September."
He hadn't yet, however, locked in any canola for future sale and delivery.
"I am hesitant to commit to forward selling any canola," he said.
"The price is okay at the moment, although it is back a bit on the last couple of years. I have been happy to sell through a broker who is based here in Boorowa, but I want to see how the crop will yield before I commit."
The timing of the rain was good for other in the region too. But by the end of October, canola around Boorowa had been hit by late frosts, said Tom Corkhill, Corkhill Ag Services, Boorowa.
"The crops were very heavy because farmers had put a fair bit of effort into them," he said. "And while this cool finish might help, the country is drying out quickly.
"We still have a big area, and while we are still a couple of weeks away from harvest, it might be an idea to direct head the crops rather than windrow to save some costs."
