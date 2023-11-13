The Rural
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Police Minister won't back parliamentary inquiry

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated November 14 2023 - 2:07pm, first published November 13 2023 - 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism, Yasmin Catley said there is no need for a parliamentary inquiry as police are already addressing the issues. Picture by Jonathon Carroll
NSW Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism, Yasmin Catley said there is no need for a parliamentary inquiry as police are already addressing the issues. Picture by Jonathon Carroll

The call by 84 councils for more to be done to stop crime in rural and regional areas of NSW has not been enough to sway NSW Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley to support a parliamentary inquiry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.