Draws for sheep, cattle at Wagga

Vendors will sell 62,750 sheep and lambs at Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre on Thursday.
The yarding is up 4000 head on last week's 58,600.
Delta will sell first on Thursday with 1750 lambs and 2000 sheep.
They are followed by Rodwells with 1300 lambs and 1000 sheep, Frances 1600 lambs and 2300 sheep, Nutrien 10,000 lambs and 4800 seep, AWN/WM 1800 lambs and 1000 sheep, WRL 5300 lambs and 2500 sheep, RLA 6000 lambs and 2000 sheep, Elders 10,500 lambs and 4500 sheep, and Blakes 3400 lambs and 1000 sheep.
A total of 23,370 new-season lambs will be offered, along with 2030 merino lambs.
Meanwhile, WRL will lead the Wagga cattle sale on November 20. They are followed by Delta, Nutrien, Blakes, AWN/WM, Francis, Elders, Rodwells and RLA.
